Gas savings: The cheapest station in Toledo

(TOLEDO, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Toledo, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 3425 W Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Ameristop at 395 E Andrus Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3425 W Central Ave, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.09

S&G 2515 W Laskey Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

American Petroleum 5001 Douglas Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco (S&G) 5424 Telegraph Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ --

Speedway 1708 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ 3.27

Kroger 4925 Jackman Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.