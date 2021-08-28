Cancel
Toledo, OH

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Toledo

Toledo News Watch
 7 days ago
(TOLEDO, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Toledo, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 3425 W Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Ameristop at 395 E Andrus Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.11.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

3425 W Central Ave, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$3.09

S&G

2515 W Laskey Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

American Petroleum

5001 Douglas Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco (S&G)

5424 Telegraph Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.08
$3.38
$--

Speedway

1708 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.27
$3.37
$3.27

Kroger

4925 Jackman Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

