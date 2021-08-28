Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Knoxville

(KNOXVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Knoxville area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3106 Mckamey Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Shell at 2001 Cumberland Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Knoxville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3106 Mckamey Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.75

Weigel's 5689 Western Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Pilot 5800 Western Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.72 $ 3.00 $ 3.24 $ 2.99

Weigel's 3104 John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon Maryville Pike, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 120 Green Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.