Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

This is the cheapest gas in Grand Rapids right now

Posted by 
Grand Rapids Dispatch
Grand Rapids Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bfkFg4u00

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Rapids area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3901 Alpine Ave Nw. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Mobil at 248 Cherry St Sw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

3901 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.10
$--

Speedway

4656 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.03
$3.63
$3.01

CITGO

3271 Alpine Ave, Walker
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.39
$3.09

Mobil

4258 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.01
$3.43
$--

Marathon

4616 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.13
$3.43
$--

Marathon

3623 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids Dispatch

Grand Rapids, MI
201
Followers
454
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Rapids Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Traffic
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy