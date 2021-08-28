This is the cheapest gas in Grand Rapids right now

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Rapids area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3901 Alpine Ave Nw. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Mobil at 248 Cherry St Sw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3901 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.10 $ --

Speedway 4656 Alpine Ave Nw, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.03 $ 3.63 $ 3.01

CITGO 3271 Alpine Ave, Walker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Mobil 4258 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.01 $ 3.43 $ --

Marathon 4616 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Marathon 3623 Alpine Ave, Comstock Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.