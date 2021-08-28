Stockton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.21 per gallon
(STOCKTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stockton area offering savings of $1.21 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1616 E Hammer Ln. Regular there was listed at $3.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.27 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.78
$--
$4.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$4.03
$4.13
$--
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$4.21
|card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$4.39
|card
card$4.09
$--
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0