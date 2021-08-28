Cancel
Stockton, CA

Stockton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.21 per gallon

Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUIpU_0bfkFfCB00

(STOCKTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stockton area offering savings of $1.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1616 E Hammer Ln. Regular there was listed at $3.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.27 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1616 E Hammer Ln, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$--
$4.08
$--

Shop and Go

4511 Pacific Ave, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$4.03
$4.13
$--
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$--

Pershing Gas For Less

4445 N Pershing Ave, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$3.99

National

713 N El Dorado St, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$4.21
card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19

A&A Gas

16 E Harding Way, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$4.39
card
card$4.09
$--
$4.29
$--

Miracle Mile Gas

244 W Harding Way, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stockton Daily

Stockton Daily

Stockton, CA
With Stockton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

