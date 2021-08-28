Stockton gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.21 per gallon

(STOCKTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stockton area offering savings of $1.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1616 E Hammer Ln. Regular there was listed at $3.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.27 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1616 E Hammer Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ -- $ 4.08 $ --

Shop and Go 4511 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 4.13 $ -- card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ --

Pershing Gas For Less 4445 N Pershing Ave, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 3.99

National 713 N El Dorado St, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.21 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19

A&A Gas 16 E Harding Way, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Miracle Mile Gas 244 W Harding Way, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.