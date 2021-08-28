Cancel
Richmond, VA

Save up to $0.44 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Richmond

Richmond Voice
 7 days ago
(RICHMOND, VA) According to Richmond gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 5051 Nine Mile Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at BP at 5801 W Broad St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP

5051 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.75

BP

5710 Williamsburg Rd, Sandston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$2.75

Sheetz

550 S Airport Dr, Sandston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.45
$2.69

Wawa

500 S Airport Dr, Sandston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.07
$3.38
$2.69

Vegas Mart

4307 Richmond Hwy, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

3109 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

