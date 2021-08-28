Cancel
New Orleans, LA

This is the cheapest gas in New Orleans right now

New Orleans Dispatch
 7 days ago
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Depending on where you fill up in New Orleans, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3900 Dublin St. Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

3900 Dublin St, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$2.97
$--

Sam's Club

3900 Airline Dr, Metairie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$2.97
$--

Sam's Club

1527 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$3.02
$--

Exxon

3725 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.40
$2.94

Magnolia Discount

3415 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3101 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

