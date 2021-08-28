This is the cheapest gas in New Orleans right now

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Depending on where you fill up in New Orleans, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3900 Dublin St. Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Chevron at 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 3900 Dublin St, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.97 $ --

Sam's Club 3900 Airline Dr, Metairie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.97 $ --

Sam's Club 1527 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.02 $ --

Exxon 3725 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 2.94

Magnolia Discount 3415 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3101 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.