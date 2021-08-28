Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

This is the cheapest gas in Baton Rouge right now

Posted by 
Baton Rouge Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWn6x_0bfkFcY000

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Baton Rouge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.4 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 7930 Jefferson Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.71.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.40
$--
$2.78
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

11510 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.46
$2.71
$2.96
$2.77

RaceTrac

11677 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.46
$2.79
$2.97
$2.93

Walmart Neighborhood Market

9745 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$2.77
$3.02
$2.87

RaceTrac

10738 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$2.77
$3.02
$2.92

Exxon

10391 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.53
$2.75
$3.15
$2.73
card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.34
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Baton Rouge Voice

