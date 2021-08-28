This is the cheapest gas in Baton Rouge right now

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Baton Rouge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.4 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 7930 Jefferson Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.71.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.40 $ -- $ 2.78 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 11510 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 2.77

RaceTrac 11677 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ 2.79 $ 2.97 $ 2.93

Walmart Neighborhood Market 9745 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 2.87

RaceTrac 10738 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 2.92

Exxon 10391 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 2.73 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.