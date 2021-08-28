Save $0.53 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salt Lake City
(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) According to Salt Lake City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 3747 Constitution Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$--
$3.86
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.97
$4.17
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
