Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Save $0.53 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salt Lake City

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vdKx_0bfkFbfH00

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) According to Salt Lake City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 3747 Constitution Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

3747 Constitution Blvd, West Valley City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.56
$--
$3.86
$--

Costco

1818 S 300 W, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$3.59

Sam's Club

1905 S 300 W, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$--

Sapp Brothers

1953 California Ave, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1881 California Ave, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.97
$4.17
$3.59

Maverik

1290 S. Wallace Road, SaltLake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.87
$4.07
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City, UT
305
Followers
440
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#City Gas#3747 Constitution Blvd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy