Save $0.53 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salt Lake City

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) According to Salt Lake City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 3747 Constitution Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 3747 Constitution Blvd, West Valley City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ -- $ 3.86 $ --

Costco 1818 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Sam's Club 1905 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Sapp Brothers 1953 California Ave, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1881 California Ave, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.59

Maverik 1290 S. Wallace Road, SaltLake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.