Omaha, NE

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Omaha

Omaha Today
 7 days ago
(OMAHA, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Omaha, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 12200 W Dodge Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mega Saver at 1357 Nw Radial Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Omaha area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

12200 W Dodge Rd, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.06
$--

Murphy Express

9810 Redick Ave, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.66
$3.06
$3.03

BP

9645 Ida St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.01
$3.26
$3.04

Valero

3874 Hamilton St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Shop

5306 N 103Rd St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

Mega Saver

3524 West Broadway, Council Bluffs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.29
$3.44
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

