Gas savings: The cheapest station in Omaha

(OMAHA, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Omaha, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 12200 W Dodge Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mega Saver at 1357 Nw Radial Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Omaha area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 12200 W Dodge Rd, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.06 $ --

Murphy Express 9810 Redick Ave, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.66 $ 3.06 $ 3.03

BP 9645 Ida St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.01 $ 3.26 $ 3.04

Valero 3874 Hamilton St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Shop 5306 N 103Rd St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Mega Saver 3524 West Broadway, Council Bluffs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.