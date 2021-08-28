Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Save up to $0.65 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Honolulu

Honolulu Journal
 7 days ago
(HONOLULU, HI) According to Honolulu gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 520 Alakawa St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 520 Ward Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.14.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Honolulu area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

520 Alakawa St, Iwilei
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.69
$--

AAFES

880 Aliamanu Dr, Aliamanu
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.71
$--
$--
$--

NEX

Bldg 71 Radford Dr, Pearl Harbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.71
$3.91
$4.01
$--

Aloha

215 S Vineyard Blvd, Honolulu
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$4.04
$4.34
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.14
$4.44
$--

Hele

759 S King St, Honolulu
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$4.14
$4.39
$4.23
card
card$3.89
$4.24
$4.44
$4.33

Hele

1311 Palama St, Kapalama
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$4.09
$4.44
$4.23
card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.54
$4.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

