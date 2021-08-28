Save up to $0.65 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Honolulu

(HONOLULU, HI) According to Honolulu gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 520 Alakawa St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 520 Ward Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.14.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Honolulu area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 520 Alakawa St, Iwilei

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

AAFES 880 Aliamanu Dr, Aliamanu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

NEX Bldg 71 Radford Dr, Pearl Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ --

Aloha 215 S Vineyard Blvd, Honolulu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 4.34 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.14 $ 4.44 $ --

Hele 759 S King St, Honolulu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.14 $ 4.39 $ 4.23 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.24 $ 4.44 $ 4.33

Hele 1311 Palama St, Kapalama

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.44 $ 4.23 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.54 $ 4.33

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.