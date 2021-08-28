Save up to $0.65 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Honolulu
(HONOLULU, HI) According to Honolulu gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 520 Alakawa St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 520 Ward Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.14.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Honolulu area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.99 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.71
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.71
$3.91
$4.01
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$4.04
$4.34
$--
|card
card$3.89
$4.14
$4.44
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$4.14
$4.39
$4.23
|card
card$3.89
$4.24
$4.44
$4.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$4.09
$4.44
$4.23
|card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.54
$4.33
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0