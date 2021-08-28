Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
 7 days ago
(TULSA, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Tulsa, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4420 S Sheridan Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Sinclair at 104 S Utica Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

4420 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$3.07
$--

Murphy USA

8118 E Admiral Pl, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.18
$2.91

QuikTrip

7878 E Admiral Pl, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.93

Minute Mart

4021 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$2.93
$3.13
$2.88

QuikTrip

1443 S Denver Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.01
$3.21
$2.93

QuikTrip

1022 S Utica Ave , Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.01
$3.21
$2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

