Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wichita

Posted by 
Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLuwQ_0bfkFUR400

(WICHITA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wichita area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 5600 W Macarthur Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

9700 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$2.92
$2.75

Sam's Club

3415 N Rock Rd, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$2.92
$--

Jump Start

7115 W 13Th St N, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.85

Sam's Club

6200 W Kellogg St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.02
$--

Jump Start

1535 E Pawnee Ave, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.02
$--
$--

QuikTrip

3106 E Pawnee St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
313
Followers
417
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
Wichita, KS
Traffic
City
Wichita, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kellogg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy