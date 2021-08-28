Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wichita area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 5600 W Macarthur Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 9700 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.92 $ 2.75

Sam's Club 3415 N Rock Rd, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.92 $ --

Jump Start 7115 W 13Th St N, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Sam's Club 6200 W Kellogg St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.02 $ --

Jump Start 1535 E Pawnee Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ -- $ --

QuikTrip 3106 E Pawnee St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.