Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wichita
(WICHITA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wichita area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 5600 W Macarthur Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$2.92
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$2.92
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.02
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.02
$3.27
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
