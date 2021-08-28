Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pompano Beach

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0bfkFRmt00

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Pompano Beach, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 329 N Federal Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 4353 N Ocean Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

329 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.49
$--

Costco

1800 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.15
$--

BJ's

5100 Nw 9Th Ave, Fort Lauderdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.19
$--

Cumberland Farms

5485 E Atlantic Blvd, Margate
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.59
$--

Murphy USA

2320 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.93

Marathon

5298 W Copans Rd, Margate
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
256
Followers
462
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Traffic
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Marathon, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy