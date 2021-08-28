Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pompano Beach

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Pompano Beach, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

Sunoco at 329 N Federal Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 4353 N Ocean Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 329 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ --

Costco 1800 W Sample Rd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

BJ's 5100 Nw 9Th Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Cumberland Farms 5485 E Atlantic Blvd, Margate

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Murphy USA 2320 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Marathon 5298 W Copans Rd, Margate

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.