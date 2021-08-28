Cancel
Riverside, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Riverside right now

Riverside News Watch
7 days ago
 7 days ago
(RIVERSIDE, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Riverside area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Rialto Travel Center at 3610 S Riverside Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 3304 14Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.30 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Rialto Travel Center

3610 S Riverside Ave, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$4.09
card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$4.19

Berri Brothers

3315 14Th St, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.87
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.97

ARCO

3368 S Riverside Ave, Bloomington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99

Fastrip

10306 Arlington Ave, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.09
$4.19
$3.85
card
card$4.03
$4.19
$4.29
$3.95

ARCO

2222 Main St, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$3.87

ARCO

1360 W Blaine St, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

