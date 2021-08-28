Where's the cheapest gas in Nashville?

(NASHVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Nashville, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 6670 Charlotte Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1702 West End Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 6670 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

EZmart 2610 B Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Sak 3121 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Zack's Express 3508 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

CITGO 3900 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ --

Phillips 66 3909 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.