Nashville, TN

Where's the cheapest gas in Nashville?

Nashville Times
 7 days ago
(NASHVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Nashville, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 6670 Charlotte Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1702 West End Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

6670 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$--

EZmart

2610 B Clarksville Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Sak

3121 Clarksville Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Zack's Express

3508 Clarksville Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--

CITGO

3900 Clarksville Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.35
$--

Phillips 66

3909 Clarksville Pike, Nashville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.29
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Nashville Times

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

