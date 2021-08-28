Where's the cheapest gas in Nashville?
(NASHVILLE, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Nashville, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 6670 Charlotte Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1702 West End Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.29
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
