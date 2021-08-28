Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Virginia Beach Saturday

Virginia Beach News Beat
 7 days ago
(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) According to Virginia Beach gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

3345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.94
$--

Kroger

3330 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.39
$3.19

Malbon Bros. Corner Mart

1896 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.35
$3.65
$--

Wawa

1700 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.33
$--
$3.04

Wawa

2501 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.56
$3.09

Wawa

2954 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.34
$3.58
$3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Virginia Beach News Beat

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

