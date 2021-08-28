Here’s the cheapest gas in Virginia Beach Saturday

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) According to Virginia Beach gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.94 $ --

Kroger 3330 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Malbon Bros. Corner Mart 1896 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

Wawa 1700 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.33 $ -- $ 3.04

Wawa 2501 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Wawa 2954 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.34 $ 3.58 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.