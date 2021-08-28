Save $0.53 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Raleigh area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.53 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St. Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Exxon at 4413 Capital Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2537 S Saunders St, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Costco 2838 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Murphy USA 1450 N New Hope Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.11

Sheetz 5200 New Bern Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.08

Speedway 1741 Trawick Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 3948 New Bern Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.60 $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.