Where's the cheapest gas in Rochester?
(ROCHESTER, NY) According to Rochester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 335 Westfall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 390 Culver Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rochester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$3.31
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.31
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
