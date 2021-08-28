Where's the cheapest gas in Rochester?

(ROCHESTER, NY) According to Rochester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 335 Westfall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 390 Culver Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rochester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 335 Westfall Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.07

Sunoco 480 Plank Rd, Penfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

BJ's 400 Jay Scutti Blvd, Henrietta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.31 $ --

Walmart 1200 Marketplace Dr, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

BJ's 300 Bellwood Dr, Greece

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.31 $ --

East West Energy 2575 Culver Rd , Irondequoit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.