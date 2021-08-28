Cancel
Rochester, NY

Where's the cheapest gas in Rochester?

Rochester News Flash
Rochester News Flash
 7 days ago
(ROCHESTER, NY) According to Rochester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 335 Westfall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 390 Culver Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rochester area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

335 Westfall Rd, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.29
$3.07

Sunoco

480 Plank Rd, Penfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$--

BJ's

400 Jay Scutti Blvd, Henrietta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.31
$--

Walmart

1200 Marketplace Dr, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--

BJ's

300 Bellwood Dr, Greece
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.31
$--

East West Energy

2575 Culver Rd , Irondequoit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

