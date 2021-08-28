Here’s the cheapest gas in Birmingham Saturday
(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Birmingham, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 5401 E Lake Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5017 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Birmingham area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.61
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$2.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
