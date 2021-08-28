Here’s the cheapest gas in Birmingham Saturday

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Birmingham, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 5401 E Lake Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5017 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Birmingham area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 5401 E Lake Blvd, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 5901 1St Ave N, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Petro 6400 1St Ave N , Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 201 Lakeshore Pkwy, Homewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 2.95 $ --

Wavaho 1900 Carraway Blvd, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1101 3Rd Ave N , Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.