Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Birmingham Saturday

Posted by 
Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bfkFEYg00

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Birmingham, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 5401 E Lake Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5017 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Birmingham area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

5401 E Lake Blvd, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

5901 1St Ave N, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.61
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.99

Petro

6400 1St Ave N , Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

201 Lakeshore Pkwy, Homewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$2.95
$--

Wavaho

1900 Carraway Blvd, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1101 3Rd Ave N , Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham Bulletin

Birmingham, AL
371
Followers
430
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Traffic
Birmingham, AL
Traffic
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy