El Paso gas at $2.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(EL PASO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the El Paso area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 660 Sunland Park Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 6101 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 2.93 $ --

Sam's Club 7001 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 3628 Montana Ave, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 2306 N Copia St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ram 2133 Central Ave, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Payan's 2901 E Paisano Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.