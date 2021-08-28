Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

El Paso gas at $2.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnbUi_0bfkFDfx00

(EL PASO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the El Paso area offering savings of $0.56 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 660 Sunland Park Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

6101 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$2.93
$--

Sam's Club

7001 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

Alon

3628 Montana Ave, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Alon

2306 N Copia St, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Ram

2133 Central Ave, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Payan's

2901 E Paisano Dr, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
300
Followers
441
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy