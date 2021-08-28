Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kansas City area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 8301 Truman Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 701 Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 8301 Truman Rd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Costco 241 E Linwood Blvd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

QuikTrip 6835 E Truman Rd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.90

Conoco 8312 East 23Rd , Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 5110 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.03 $ 2.79

QuikTrip 6551 E Front St, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.