Kansas City, MO

Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Kansas City

Kansas City Digest
 7 days ago
(KANSAS CITY, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kansas City area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 8301 Truman Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 701 Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66

8301 Truman Rd, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.90

Costco

241 E Linwood Blvd, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$3.15
$--

QuikTrip

6835 E Truman Rd, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.90

Conoco

8312 East 23Rd , Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

5110 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.03
$2.79

QuikTrip

6551 E Front St, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.22
$2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City, MO
ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

