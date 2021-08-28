Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Where's the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs?

Colorado Springs News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bfkFA1m00

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) According to Colorado Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5050 N Nevada Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.71 at Loaf 'N Jug at 4095 Arrowswest Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colorado Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.60 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

5050 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$--
$3.79
$--

Diamond Shamrock

4295 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.99
$3.05

Sinclair

1901 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.74
$4.11
$3.25

Valero

3808 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.42
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$--

North Circle Gas Stop

1233 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.77
$--
$3.27

North Murray

943 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

