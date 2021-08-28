Where's the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs?
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) According to Colorado Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5050 N Nevada Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.71 at Loaf 'N Jug at 4095 Arrowswest Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colorado Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.60 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.99
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.74
$4.11
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.42
$--
$--
$3.35
|card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.77
$--
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
