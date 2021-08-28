Where's the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs?

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) According to Colorado Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 5050 N Nevada Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.71 at Loaf 'N Jug at 4095 Arrowswest Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colorado Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.60 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 5050 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Diamond Shamrock 4295 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.99 $ 3.05

Sinclair 1901 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 4.11 $ 3.25

Valero 3808 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ --

North Circle Gas Stop 1233 N Circle Dr, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ -- $ 3.27

North Murray 943 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.