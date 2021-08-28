Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Save up to $1.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Bakersfield

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NB35p_0bfkF8LZ00

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Bakersfield, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 805 34Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.11 at Chevron at 5201 Olive Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip

805 34Th St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.41
$3.51
$3.61
$3.31
card
card$3.51
$3.61
$3.71
$3.41

V-Red

800 34Th St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.43
$3.55
$3.65
$3.35
card
card$3.55
$--
$3.75
$3.45

Central Cali Deli & Grocery

801 E California Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.99
$4.09
$3.89
card
card$3.79
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99

Fastrip

1640 S Chester Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.73
$3.83
$3.93
$3.99
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.05
$4.11

Gasco

3401 S Chester Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$--

Fastrip

4901 S Union Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$3.87
$3.97
$3.91
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$4.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

