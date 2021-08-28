Save up to $1.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Bakersfield, you could be saving up to $1.70 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 805 34Th St. Regular there was listed at $3.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.11 at Chevron at 5201 Olive Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 805 34Th St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ 3.31 card card $ 3.51 $ 3.61 $ 3.71 $ 3.41

V-Red 800 34Th St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.45

Central Cali Deli & Grocery 801 E California Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Fastrip 1640 S Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.73 $ 3.83 $ 3.93 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.11

Gasco 3401 S Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fastrip 4901 S Union Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 3.91 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.