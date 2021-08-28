Buffalo gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BUFFALO, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Buffalo, you could be saving up to $129.56 per gallon on gas.

Go Gas Outlet at 1421 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gales at 302 Gilmore Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $132.5.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $16.10.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Go Gas Outlet 1421 Main St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Delta Sonic 1264 Main St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Delta Sonic Mckinley Pkwy, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ --

First Line 1543 Niagara St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ --

S & G Express 2566 Seneca St, West Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Tops Express 1460 S Park Ave, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.