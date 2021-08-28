Save up to $0.75 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Oklahoma City

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Oklahoma City, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 4201 N May Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1616 N Portland Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4201 N May Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.45 $ -- $ 2.75 $ 2.83

CM Food Mart 6201 Nw 10Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fuel-A-Rama 3301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 6521 Se 29Th St , Midwest City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Food Mart 412 Se 44Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 2.79 $ --

D Express Mart 5025 N Meridian Ave, Warr Acres

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.