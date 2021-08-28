Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Save up to $0.75 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 7 days ago
(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Oklahoma City, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 4201 N May Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1616 N Portland Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

4201 N May Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.45
$--
$2.75
$2.83

CM Food Mart

6201 Nw 10Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$--

Fuel-A-Rama

3301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

6521 Se 29Th St , Midwest City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$2.89
$--

Food Mart

412 Se 44Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$2.79
$--

D Express Mart

5025 N Meridian Ave, Warr Acres
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

