Save up to $0.69 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Washington

(WASHINGTON, DC) According to Washington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 2441 Market St Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5110 River Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2441 Market St Ne, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

Valero 920 East West Hwy, Takoma Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 3830 Minnesota Ave Ne, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.37 $ 3.47 $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ 3.43 $ 3.53 $ --

Shell 5010 Benning Rd Se, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1905A 9Th St Ne, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.13 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.13

Valero 925A Brentwood Rd Ne, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.65 $ -- $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.