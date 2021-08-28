Fresno gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FRESNO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fresno area offering savings of $0.88 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Serv at 4201 E Shields Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.75 at Chevron at 3018 W Clinton Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Serv 4201 E Shields Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 3.97 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Central Gas 2145 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

76 1615 N Maple Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ 4.49 $ --

Bag-O-Bag 4205 E Olive Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

Belmont Car Wash 5594 E Belmont Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Costco 2270 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.