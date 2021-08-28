Where's the cheapest gas in Albuquerque?

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albuquerque area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Sam's Club 1421 N Renaissance Blvd Ne , Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Sam's Club 300 Eubank Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Costco 500 Eubank Blvd Se, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

AAFES 2090 Truman St Se, Kirtland AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.89

Maverik 1401 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.