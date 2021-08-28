Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Where's the cheapest gas in Albuquerque?

Posted by 
Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bfkEw3v00

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albuquerque area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.29
$--

Sam's Club

1421 N Renaissance Blvd Ne , Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.29
$--

Sam's Club

300 Eubank Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--

Costco

500 Eubank Blvd Se, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--

AAFES

2090 Truman St Se, Kirtland AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.25
$3.55
$2.89

Maverik

1401 Wyoming Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.02
$3.22
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
333
Followers
390
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy