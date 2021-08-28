Where's the cheapest gas in Albuquerque?
(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albuquerque area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.25
$3.55
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.02
$3.22
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
