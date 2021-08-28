Kodak Black and Jackboy Get Into Yelling Match on Instagram Live – Watch
Kodak Black and Jackboy's beef has reached a fever pitch, with both artists getting into a yelling match on Instagram Live. Following their heated back-and-forth yesterday (Aug. 27), when Kodak accused Jackboy of being the instigator in the YoungBoy Never Broke Again beef, the two South Florida rapper's ended up on Instagram Live together again and the exchange was anything but cordial. Jackboy was initially on Live by himself, still steaming over his much-publicized fallout with his former label boss, when Kodak popped up in the comments. Jackboy then let Kodak into the Live and things immediately went left.
