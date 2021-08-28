Save $1.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sacramento
(SACRAMENTO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Sacramento, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sacramento area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.32 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$3.99
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$4.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.97
$4.19
$4.39
$--
|card
card$4.07
$4.29
$4.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.37
$4.09
|card
card$4.08
$4.29
$4.67
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
|card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0