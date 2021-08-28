Save $1.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sacramento

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Sacramento, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sacramento area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Snacks & Gas 2199 El Camino Ave, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.13

National 4991 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.07 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

Costco 1600 Expo Pkwy, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Pilot 2828 El Centro Rd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.35

76 3907 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.37 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.08 $ 4.29 $ 4.67 $ 4.19

Valero 5601 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.