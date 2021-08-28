Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Save $1.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sacramento

Sacramento News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4R8E_0bfkEsX100

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Sacramento, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sacramento area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Snacks & Gas

2199 El Camino Ave, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$4.13

National

4991 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.97
$4.19
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.07
$4.29
$4.49
$--

Costco

1600 Expo Pkwy, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.19
$--

Pilot

2828 El Centro Rd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$4.35

76

3907 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.37
$4.09
card
card$4.08
$4.29
$4.67
$4.19

Valero

5601 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

