Memphis gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MEMPHIS, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Memphis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mapco at 680 N Bellevue Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 464 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Memphis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.39
$3.79
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
