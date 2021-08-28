Memphis gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MEMPHIS, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Memphis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mapco at 680 N Bellevue Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 464 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Memphis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mapco 680 N Bellevue Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tiger Mart 1192 Jackson Ave , Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 979 E Brooks Rd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.85

Valero 2980 Broad Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 630 S Bb King Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 833 S Bb King Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.