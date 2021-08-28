Cancel
Memphis, TN

Memphis gas at $2.74 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Memphis Bulletin
 7 days ago
(MEMPHIS, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Memphis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mapco at 680 N Bellevue Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Shell at 464 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Memphis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mapco

680 N Bellevue Blvd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Tiger Mart

1192 Jackson Ave , Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Mapco

979 E Brooks Rd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.34
$2.85

Valero

2980 Broad Ave, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

Valero

630 S Bb King Blvd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

833 S Bb King Blvd, Memphis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

