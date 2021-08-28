Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Save up to $0.47 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tampa

Posted by 
Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bfkEkiR00

(TAMPA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tampa area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 818 W Platt St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart

1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.22
$2.95

Circle K

2220 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$--
$--
$2.93
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.49
$2.99

Shell

1410 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.09
$3.39
$3.06

Wawa

1760 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.13
$3.37
$3.06

Mobil

1705 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$3.06

Thorntons

2356 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tampa Times

Tampa Times

Tampa, FL
288
Followers
456
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Dale Mabry Hwy#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy