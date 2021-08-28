Save up to $0.47 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tampa

(TAMPA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tampa area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 818 W Platt St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.95

Circle K 2220 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Shell 1410 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.06

Wawa 1760 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.13 $ 3.37 $ 3.06

Mobil 1705 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Thorntons 2356 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.