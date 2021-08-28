Cancel
Columbus, OH

Columbus gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Columbus News Alert
 7 days ago
(COLUMBUS, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Columbus, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 4100 W Broad St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1010 Harmon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP

4100 W Broad St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.35

Mobil

403 Georgesville Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.49
$3.05

M & S

590 Georgesville Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

1001 Alum Creek Dr, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.35

BP

850 N Wilson Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.75
$3.29

Weber Road Market

900 E Weber Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

