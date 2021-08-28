Columbus gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(COLUMBUS, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Columbus, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 4100 W Broad St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1010 Harmon Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 4100 W Broad St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.35

Mobil 403 Georgesville Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

M & S 590 Georgesville Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1001 Alum Creek Dr, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.35

BP 850 N Wilson Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Weber Road Market 900 E Weber Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.