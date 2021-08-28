Louisville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.67 per gallon

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Louisville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon.

Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 300 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.28.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3408 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.95

Marathon 4243 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 4347 S 3Rd St, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.13

Thorntons 4500 3Rd St , Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.19

Circle K 1225 W Ashland Ave, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.13

Shell 4701 S 3Rd St, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.