Chicopee, MA

Pioneer Valley faces its fourth heat wave of the year

By Allison Finch
WWLP 22News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A heat wave in the Pioneer Valley is defined as three consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or higher. This past week, temperatures were in the 90s for four days straight, meeting the criteria for a heat wave. This officially makes the fourth heat wave of 2021. Now on average, the Pioneer Valley usually sees 13 days of temperatures 90 degrees or higher and that record goes all the way back to 1924. This year there have been 20 90-degree days and we aren’t done yet.

