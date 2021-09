WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington’s Mayor Mike Purzycki announced late Thursday that he has signed an Executive Order (No. 2021-5) activating his authority under a City state of emergency to take action to protect the residents of Wilmington when there is a risk to the citizenry due to a pending or active emergency. The Mayor signed the Order given the “flooding, property damage, and dangerous conditions” that resulted when the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the City overnight. The Executive Order is included at the end of this release. The broad authority granted to a Mayor of Wilmington during an emergency has been used during previous weather-related incidents such as snowstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes, as well as the COVID-19 public health emergency beginning in March 2020.