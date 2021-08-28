Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

This is the cheapest gas in Milwaukee right now

Milwaukee Dispatch
 7 days ago
(MILWAUKEE, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Milwaukee area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Amstar at 5706 W Bluemound Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 350 N Plankinton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Amstar

5706 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$3.64
$--

Amstar

6005 W Vliet St, Wauwatosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Clark

7535 W Bluemound Rd , Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$--

Clark

7520 W Stevenson St, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Petro Mart

702 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$--
$--

AA Mart

1227 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.15
$3.47
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

