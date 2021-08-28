This is the cheapest gas in Milwaukee right now

(MILWAUKEE, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Milwaukee area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Amstar at 5706 W Bluemound Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 350 N Plankinton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Amstar 5706 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ --

Amstar 6005 W Vliet St, Wauwatosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Clark 7535 W Bluemound Rd , Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ --

Clark 7520 W Stevenson St, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Petro Mart 702 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ -- $ --

AA Mart 1227 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.