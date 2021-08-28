This is the cheapest gas in Cincinnati right now

(CINCINNATI, OH) According to Cincinnati gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 3200 Madison Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.2 at Shell at 3337 Clifton Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 3200 Madison Pike, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.19

Sunoco 2301 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.05

Shell 2564 Williams Rd, Norwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

United Dairy Farmers 2059 Dale Rd, Norwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.29 $ 3.36 $ 3.33

Speedway 4425 Montgomery Rd, Norwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ --

Shell 4598 Paddock Rd, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.58 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.