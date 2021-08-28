Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

This is the cheapest gas in Cincinnati right now

Posted by 
Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbt3R_0bfkEDma00

(CINCINNATI, OH) According to Cincinnati gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 3200 Madison Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.2 at Shell at 3337 Clifton Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

3200 Madison Pike, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.19

Sunoco

2301 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.59
$3.05

Shell

2564 Williams Rd, Norwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

United Dairy Farmers

2059 Dale Rd, Norwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.29
$3.36
$3.33

Speedway

4425 Montgomery Rd, Norwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.06
$3.36
$--

Shell

4598 Paddock Rd, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.58
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
404
Followers
450
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy