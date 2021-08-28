Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) According to Jacksonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 4238 University Blvd S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 2990 Rayford St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 4238 University Blvd S, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 8310 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Chevron 1920 Parental Home Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 8575 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Speedway 4324 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

RaceTrac 4544 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.