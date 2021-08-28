Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Jacksonville

Posted by 
Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tg7Oc_0bfkE9Kv00

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) According to Jacksonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 4238 University Blvd S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 2990 Rayford St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco

4238 University Blvd S, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

8310 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.05
$3.35
$2.99

Chevron

1920 Parental Home Rd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.99

BP

8575 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$3.08

Speedway

4324 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$3.01

RaceTrac

4544 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Jacksonville News Alert

