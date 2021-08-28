Indianapolis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.44 per gallon
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Indianapolis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.
Phillips 66 at 3505 S Emerson Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 2801 Massachusetts Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.41
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.41
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.56
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0