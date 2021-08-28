Indianapolis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.44 per gallon

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Indianapolis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.

Phillips 66 at 3505 S Emerson Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 2801 Massachusetts Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 3505 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.15

Speedway 1205 S Lynhurst Dr, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.29

BP 5709 W Washington St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.35

Speedway 2601 S Lynhurst Dr, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.29

Circle K 4221 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.46 $ --

Circle K 6302 W Washington St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.56 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.