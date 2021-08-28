Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Orlando

Posted by 
Orlando Times
Orlando Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfT0S_0bfkE4vI00

(ORLANDO, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Orlando area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 906 Lee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1901 Aloma Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Orlando area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

906 Lee Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.28
$--

Costco

4696 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$2.92
$--

BJ's

4697 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$2.92
$--

Sunoco

5600 Hoffner Ave, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

Pure Fuel

3518 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Sam's Club

7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.24
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Orlando Times

Orlando Times

Orlando, FL
221
Followers
463
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy