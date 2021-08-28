Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Orlando area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 906 Lee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1901 Aloma Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Orlando area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 906 Lee Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.28 $ --

Costco 4696 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 2.92 $ --

BJ's 4697 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 2.92 $ --

Sunoco 5600 Hoffner Ave, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure Fuel 3518 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Sam's Club 7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.