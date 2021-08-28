Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tucson area offering savings of $1.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, QuikTrip at 2345 E Irvington Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 880 W Saint Marys Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

QuikTrip 2345 E Irvington Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 2.67

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2565 E Commerce Center Pl, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.90 $ 3.13 $ 2.67

Costco 1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

ARCO 4881 S Campbell Ave, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Quick Break 3095 E Irvington Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

FasFuel 3601 N Oracle Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.