Tucson, AZ

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tucson

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 7 days ago
(TUCSON, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tucson area offering savings of $1.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, QuikTrip at 2345 E Irvington Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 880 W Saint Marys Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

QuikTrip

2345 E Irvington Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$2.79
$3.04
$2.67

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2565 E Commerce Center Pl, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.13
$2.67

Costco

1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$3.07
$--

ARCO

4881 S Campbell Ave, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.93

Quick Break

3095 E Irvington Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.98

FasFuel

3601 N Oracle Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
