Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tucson
(TUCSON, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tucson area offering savings of $1.15 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, QuikTrip at 2345 E Irvington Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 880 W Saint Marys Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.79
$3.04
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.90
$3.13
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$3.07
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
