Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Where's the cheapest gas in St. Louis?

Posted by 
St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K62GK_0bfkDrc500

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Gas prices vary across in the St. Louis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 1514 Hampton Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at BP at 2419 State St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater St. Louis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K

1514 Hampton Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.41
$2.96

Circle K

2105 Hampton Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.57
$--

Mobil

4956 St Louis Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99

QuikTrip

2166 Hampton Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.18
$2.96

Phillips 66

1301 Hampton Ave, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.18
$--

Mobil

1513 N 13Th St, St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
St. Louis Today

St. Louis Today

St. Louis, MO
378
Followers
403
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy