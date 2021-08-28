Where's the cheapest gas in St. Louis?

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Gas prices vary across in the St. Louis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 1514 Hampton Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at BP at 2419 State St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater St. Louis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 1514 Hampton Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.41 $ 2.96

Circle K 2105 Hampton Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.57 $ --

Mobil 4956 St Louis Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

QuikTrip 2166 Hampton Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 2.96

Phillips 66 1301 Hampton Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ --

Mobil 1513 N 13Th St, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.