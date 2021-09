NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No one will remember that, when quarterback Justin Fields called out the play Saturday, the Bears had engineered 29 minutes and 1 second of a Southern-fried snoozefest. Or that, at that very moment late in the first half, the Bears had thrown for 34 yards and run for 32. The Titans had gifted them almost as many yards — 64 in total, and 35 alone on the final drive of the first half. The Bears had scored one touchdown — but on an interception return, not on offense.