Gas savings: The cheapest station in Austin

Austin Post
Austin Post
 7 days ago
(AUSTIN, TX) According to Austin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 1405 W William Cannon Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 2901 Spirit Of Texas Dr Suite A, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero

1405 W William Cannon Dr, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$3.06
$3.46
$--

Shell

1420 E Anderson Ln, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$3.03
$3.39
$2.75

Murphy USA

1030 Norwood Park Blvd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.81
$3.06
$2.75

Murphy USA

710 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.82
$3.11
$2.80

Valero

4602 E Stassney Ln, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$3.00
$3.40
$--

Exxon

201 W Ben White Blvd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$3.01
$3.19
$2.82

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Austin Post

Austin Post

Austin, TX
