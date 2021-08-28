Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Save $0.64 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 7 days ago
(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) According to Minneapolis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1221 Washington Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1700 Park Place Blvd, St Louis Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$--
$3.09
$--

Marathon

2651 Johnson St Ne, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$--

BP

3551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Prime Oil & Gas

2951 Central Ave Ne, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.29

Speedway

4001 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Crosstown Gas & Convenience

5750 34Th Ave S, Minneapolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis, MN
With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

