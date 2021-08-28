Save $0.64 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) According to Minneapolis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 1221 Washington Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1700 Park Place Blvd, St Louis Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Marathon 2651 Johnson St Ne, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

BP 3551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Prime Oil & Gas 2951 Central Ave Ne, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.29

Speedway 4001 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Crosstown Gas & Convenience 5750 34Th Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.