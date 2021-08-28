This is the cheapest gas in Denver right now
(DENVER, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Denver area offering savings of $0.73 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 5601 W 44Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.26 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2757 N Speer Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Denver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.61 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$3.84
$3.96
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.55
$3.90
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.36
$3.56
$3.81
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
