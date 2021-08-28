Cancel
Denver, CO

This is the cheapest gas in Denver right now

Posted by 
Denver News Alert
Denver News Alert
 7 days ago
(DENVER, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Denver area offering savings of $0.73 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 5601 W 44Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.26 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2757 N Speer Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Denver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.61 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express

5601 W 44Th Ave, Lakeside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$3.84
$3.96
$3.04

Costco

5195 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$--
$3.89
$--

Mobil

6291 Ralston Rd, Arvada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.55
$3.90
$3.05

Sinclair

2101 S Holly St, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.36
$3.56
$3.81
$3.19

Alta Convenience

5050 N Washington St, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.19

Sinclair

5595 E Florida Ave, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Denver News Alert

Denver News Alert

Denver, CO
417
Followers
443
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Denver Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

