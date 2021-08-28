This is the cheapest gas in Denver right now

(DENVER, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Denver area offering savings of $0.73 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 5601 W 44Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.26 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2757 N Speer Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Denver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.61 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 5601 W 44Th Ave, Lakeside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.84 $ 3.96 $ 3.04

Costco 5195 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Mobil 6291 Ralston Rd, Arvada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ 3.90 $ 3.05

Sinclair 2101 S Holly St, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.81 $ 3.19

Alta Convenience 5050 N Washington St, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Sinclair 5595 E Florida Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.