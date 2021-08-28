Cancel
San Diego, CA

Where's the cheapest gas in San Diego?

Posted by 
San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obDVH_0bfkDfGb00

(SAN DIEGO, CA) According to San Diego gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.46 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 650 Gateway Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 900 Orange Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Diego area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.38 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

650 Gateway Center Dr, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$--
$4.19
$--

Ultra Gas

3276 El Cajon Blvd, North Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.33
$--
card
card$4.03
$4.23
$4.43
$--

ARCO

3296 El Cajon Blvd, City Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.19
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--

Costco

2345 Fenton Pkwy, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$--
$4.17
$--

Petromerica

1548 F St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

NEX Autoport

484 Exchange Ave Nas North Islandc Ca 92135, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

