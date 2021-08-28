Where's the cheapest gas in San Diego?

(SAN DIEGO, CA) According to San Diego gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.46 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 650 Gateway Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 900 Orange Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Diego area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.38 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 650 Gateway Center Dr, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Ultra Gas 3276 El Cajon Blvd, North Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ -- card card $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ --

ARCO 3296 El Cajon Blvd, City Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

Costco 2345 Fenton Pkwy, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ 4.17 $ --

Petromerica 1548 F St, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

NEX Autoport 484 Exchange Ave Nas North Islandc Ca 92135, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.