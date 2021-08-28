Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in San Antonio
(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in San Antonio, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Neighbourhood Food Mart at 1237 Rigsby Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1515 Castroville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.42
$--
$2.83
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.42
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.43
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.44
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.46
$2.71
$3.00
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
