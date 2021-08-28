Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in San Antonio

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zVJB_0bfkDeNs00

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in San Antonio, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Neighbourhood Food Mart at 1237 Rigsby Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1515 Castroville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Neighbourhood Food Mart

1237 Rigsby Ave, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.19
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

1430 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.42
$--
$2.83
$2.77

H-E-B

1520 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.42
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1540 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.43
$--
$--
$2.77

Valero

506 Austin Hwy, Alamo Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.44
$--
$--
$--

H-E-B

1015 S Ww White Rd, San Antonio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.46
$2.71
$3.00
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
574
Followers
448
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy