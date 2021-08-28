Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in San Antonio

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Depending on where you fill up in San Antonio, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Neighbourhood Food Mart at 1237 Rigsby Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1515 Castroville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Neighbourhood Food Mart 1237 Rigsby Ave, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1430 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.42 $ -- $ 2.83 $ 2.77

H-E-B 1520 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.42 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1540 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.43 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Valero 506 Austin Hwy, Alamo Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.44 $ -- $ -- $ --

H-E-B 1015 S Ww White Rd, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ 2.71 $ 3.00 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.