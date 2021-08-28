Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.01 per gallon

Las Vegas News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0gFJ_0bfkDdV900

(LAS VEGAS, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Las Vegas area offering savings of $1.01 per gallon.

Costco at 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 190 E Flamingo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.46.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

222 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.69
$--

Sam's Club

2658 E Craig Rd, North Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.49

Sam's Club

5101 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.69
$3.58

76

2424 E Russell Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.89
$--
$--
card
card$3.69
$--
$4.39
$--

ARCO

4916 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.61
$3.83
$4.03
$--
card
card$3.71
$3.93
$4.13
$--

ARCO

6102 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.70
$3.90
$--
$--
card
card$3.80
$4.00
$4.20
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

