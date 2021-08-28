Las Vegas gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.01 per gallon

(LAS VEGAS, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Las Vegas area offering savings of $1.01 per gallon.

Costco at 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 190 E Flamingo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.46.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Sam's Club 2658 E Craig Rd, North Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Sam's Club 5101 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.58

76 2424 E Russell Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.39 $ --

ARCO 4916 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.61 $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ -- card card $ 3.71 $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ --

ARCO 6102 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.70 $ 3.90 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.80 $ 4.00 $ 4.20 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.