Las Vegas gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.01 per gallon
(LAS VEGAS, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Las Vegas area offering savings of $1.01 per gallon.
Costco at 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 190 E Flamingo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.46.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.00 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.45
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.69
$3.58
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.89
$--
$--
|card
card$3.69
$--
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.61
$3.83
$4.03
$--
|card
card$3.71
$3.93
$4.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.70
$3.90
$--
$--
|card
card$3.80
$4.00
$4.20
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
